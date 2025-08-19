FOLA’s Silent Movie Festival returns Aug. 23 with ‘Our Hospitality’

F

OLA’s annual Classic Silent Movie Festival returns at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 23 in the Heald Auditorium on the second floor of Ludlow Town Hall, 37 South Depot St.

The festival opens with a short comedy, which is to be determined. Glenn Brown will render his wonderful piano support for this show.

The feature movie will be Our Hospitality, a full-length Buster Keaton comedy. Jeff Rapsis will return to provide original music for this great silent film.

Our Hospitality is Keaton’s satirical view of the Hatfield-McCoy feud in which the two families, over decades, seek the elimination of each other.

In this version, the Canfield and McKay families have been feuding for so long that nobody even remembers why it began. Twenty years after the feud started, Willie McKay, raised in New York and having no knowledge of the feud, learns that he has inherited an estate.

En route to the south, he meets young and shy Virginia Canfield, who is unaware of Willie’s family name. He helps her during their train ride, and she invites him for dinner at her family’s home, where he spends the night. Virginia’s brothers and father are anxious to kill Willie when they learn his identity. However, the father warns them not to, because the rules of hospitality do not permit such an action.

What transpires is the amusing, if not deadly, efforts of the brothers and father to kill Willie after he leaves their house. The movie is free; donations to underwrite the cost of the film and entertainment are appreciated. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Please call 802-228-3238 for additional information.