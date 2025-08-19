Free Community Health Fair in Springfield Aug. 23
North Star Health invites the public to a free Community Health and Fun Fair from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 23 at The Great Hall, 100 River St. in Springfield.
This fun, family-friendly event is open to all ages and features a variety of health and wellness activities, including:
- Free massages
- Backpack and tote bag giveaway (while supplies last)
- Free health screenings
- Community resource tables
- Wellness activities
- Kids’ activities and games
- Touch-a-Truck
“Our mission is to connect with and care for our community so everyone can enjoy health and wellness,” said CEO Joshua Dufresne, MBA. “At a time when so much about healthcare feels uncertain, this is a chance to reinforce our mission and come together to remind each other what it really means to be in a community and to care for one another.”
The Community Health Fair is made possible thanks to the generous support of our sponsors, including Healthcare Hero: Vytlone, Community Builder: The Edgar May Health and Recreation Center and Community Collaborators: athenahealth and UnitedHealthcare.
