A walk in the forest with a forester on Aug. 23

J

oin Southern Windsor County Forester Hannah Dallas for a casual walk in the woods to discuss all things trees and forestry, land use, history and more.

Participants should meet by the Hardy Hill Trail at Susannah Johnson Lane and East Road in Cavendish at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 23.

This is part of the Walk and Talk series of the Cavendish Community and Conservation Association promoting understanding of our natural world. These events are free and open to the public.

Dallas primarily serves southern Windsor County with the Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation within the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources. She is passionate about connecting with the public to bring understanding to the complexity of forest ecology and successful forest management for more resilient and healthy forests.

Please dress appropriately for a two-hour walk in the woods with many stops to discuss observations. For more information send an e-mail to Bonnie at bdayaemig@gmail.com or call Robin Timko at 802-417-5324. If you would like to register in advance, please let Bonnie know at the above e-mail address.