Welcome to Chester, with style

ew Welcome to Chester Village signs have been sprouting up around town, offering a warm greeting and introduction to Chester. On the left is the Welcome sign along the Grafton Road near River Street. On the reverse is the Thank You for Visiting sign, which can also be seen in the right-hand photo, taken along Main Street/Route 11, looking west. Feel free to call Town Hall at 802-875-2173 and give our public servants a verbal thumbs up. Photos by Shawn Cunningham.

