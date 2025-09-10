First case of mosquito-borne virus found in Windsor County resident

O

n Monday, Sept. 8, Vermont health officials have confirmed the first case of Jamestown Canyon virus in a person in Vermont. Through laboratory testing and reporting by their health care provider, that person has been identified as a resident of Windsor County.

The Jamestown Canyon virus is spread to people through the bite of an infected mosquito. While most people don’t get sick, some develop flu-like symptoms or more severe symptoms.

Common symptoms include fever, fatigue, and headache. People who have weak immune systems or who are older may be more likely to develop severe disease. Severe symptoms can include confusion, loss of coordination, seizure, or a stiff neck. Anyone who feels symptoms like these should contact their health care provider. There is no vaccine or specific treatment for Jamestown Canyon virus.

Interim Health Commissioner Julie Arel said, “While cases of mosquito-borne illnesses are relatively rare, Vermonters can become infected and sometimes become very sick. Even as the weather begins to cool, we encourage people to take steps to prevent mosquito bites.”

As part of the state’s annual surveillance efforts, the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets collects mosquitoes throughout Vermont from late spring through early fall, when mosquitoes are most active. Collected mosquitoes are then tested by the Health Department at the State Public Health Laboratory for three viruses that can be spread through the bite of an infected mosquito: West Nile virus, Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) virus, and Jamestown Canyon virus.

This is the first year Vermont is testing mosquitoes for Jamestown Canyon virus, which has also been found in neighboring states. Vermont’s first detection of the virus was in mosquitoes collected in Rutland in July. It has also been found in mosquitoes from Marshfield and Whitingham.

So far this year, Vermont has not had any reported human cases of EEE or West Nile virus. Since 2002, there have been 17 confirmed human cases of West Nile virus and four human cases of EEE in Vermont.

The best way to protect yourself and your family is to prevent mosquito bites:

Limit your time outside at dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are more likely to bite.

Wear long-sleeved shirts and pants outdoors.

Use insect repellent labeled as effective against mosquitoes. The EPA has a tool to help find the right repellent for you. These products can also protect you from tick bites.

Get rid of standing water, including flowerpots, buckets, barrels, wading pools, and other toys and containers.

Cover strollers and outdoor playpens with mosquito netting.

Fix holes in screens and make sure they are tightly attached to doors and windows.

Learn more about mosquitoes, the diseases they spread, and how to prevent bites, click here.