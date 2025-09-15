To the editor: Let Vermont politics remain civil

The recent murder of Charlie Kirk is a stark and tragic reminder of just how fragile our democracy and our civil society can be when disagreements cross the line into violence.

Let me be clear: I fundamentally reject much of the rhetoric Kirk stood for. His words often carried racism, homophobia, and misogyny views that do real harm in communities across this country. But the test of our democracy is not whether we defend speech we agree with. The test is whether we defend the right to speak for those we most vehemently oppose. And as a public servant, I will always fight for that principle. The First Amendment must apply to everyone, or it means nothing at all.

Here in Vermont, I am grateful that our politics remain rooted in civility, even when we disagree. Republicans and Democrats in our statehouse debate with passion, and we certainly don’t see eye to eye on every issue. But the tone of those debates is grounded in mutual respect. At the end of the day, the thirty of us in the Senate share the same mission: to do what is best for Vermonters.

That spirit of collaboration has allowed me to work across the aisle on meaningful legislation. With Sen. Bob Norris, I’ve served on the Judicial Nominating Board to select fair and qualified candidates for our Supreme Court. With Sen. Randy Brock, I helped pass a significant tax break for military retirees and survivors, exempting their benefits from state income tax. And with Sen. Russ Ingalls — though we often hold views that are worlds apart — I’ve been proud to serve as vice chair to his chairmanship of the Agriculture Committee. In my first year, he was a mentor, ensuring the committee stayed focused on helping Vermont’s farmers above all else.

This is the Vermont way: respectful discourse, shared responsibility and compromise where possible. But I recognize that this way of governing is not guaranteed. It is tenuous, and it must be protected. If we allow ourselves to stop listening to one another, if we refuse to find common ground, then the very freedoms we cherish— the right to speak, to disagree and to live in peace despite our differences — are at risk of slipping away. That is why I will continue to fight for both the right to speak freely and the responsibility to do so civilly. Our democracy depends on it.

Joe Major

State Senator

Windsor District