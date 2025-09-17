College News

The following students have been named to the Champlain College Online Dean’s List for achieving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher in the summer 2025 semester.

Taylor Bowers of Springfield and

and Willem Bargfrede of Chester.

The following students have been named to the summer 2025 President’s List at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 for the reporting term are named to the President’s List.

Noah Vittum of Springfield,

John Senechal of Grafton,

John King of Grafton,

Arianna Call of Chester and

Abrah Rogers of Chester.

The following students have been named to the summer 2025 Dean’s List at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the Dean’s List.

Kelli Prosser of Springfield and

Jakrista Roetzel of South Londonderry.

Elmira College recently announced this year’s recipients of its annual Key Award, which has been given out to 807 students in 18 states as well as Canada. A tradition that goes back to 1935, the Key Award is presented to outstanding students in their junior year of high school or preparatory school. Sponsored by the EC Alumni Association, the Key Award recognizes students for high scholastic achievement, leadership, citizenship, and participation in extracurricular activities.