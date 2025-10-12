Cancer benefit soccer game rescheduled to Oct. 18 Springfield and GM girls play to support cancer research

Monday’s Pink Game – a benefit for cancer research – has been postponed to Saturday, October 18th, at 6:00 p.m. under that lights at Riverside Middle School in Springfield.

With the uncertain weather, forecast the Springfield and Green Mountain girls teams agreed that rescheduling was the best decision. We’re hopeful that on Saturday evening, both communities will come together and make this the most successful Pink Game yet!

All proceeds — including gate donations, bake sale sales, and direct contributions — are donated to cancer research. Over the past 15 years, the girls’ soccer teams have raised several thousand dollars through this event.

The teams hope to see you this Saturday night under the lights for a great game and an even greater cause.

To support this year’s event, a fundraising page was created. Even if you can’t attend, you can still support the cause and donate online.
NOTE: The fundraising page still shows the original date for the game.
