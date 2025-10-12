Cancer benefit soccer game rescheduled to Oct. 18 Springfield and GM girls play to support cancer research
Shawn Cunningham | Oct 12, 2025 | Comments 0
© 2025 Telegraph Publishing LLC
With the uncertain weather, forecast the Springfield and Green Mountain girls teams agreed that rescheduling was the best decision. We’re hopeful that on Saturday evening, both communities will come together and make this the most successful Pink Game yet!
The teams hope to see you this Saturday night under the lights for a great game and an even greater cause.
Filed Under: Community and Arts Life • Education News
About the Author:
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.