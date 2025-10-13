Introduction to Chair Yoga Oct. 15 and 22 in Londonderry

Join Bidi Dworkin for free introductory Chair Yoga workshops to be held from 2 to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 15 and Wednesday, Oct. 22 at Neighborhood Connections in the Mountain Marketplace, 5700 VT Route 100 in Londonderry.

This pilot program is being used to gauge how much interest there would be in offering this as an ongoing activity.

Chair Yoga is accessible to all, regardless of one’s fitness level or mobility limitations. It offers a comprehensive way to improve one’s flexibility, strength and balance. Come and experience a deep sense of well-being through the practice of simple seated movements.

Please wear comfortable clothing. If you have a yoga mat, please bring it. Otherwise, there will be extras ones on hand.

Dworkin has been teaching yoga and leading retreats since 1999. For more information or to RSVP, please send her an e-mail. Alternatively, call Neighborhood Connections at 802-824-4343 to reserve a spot.