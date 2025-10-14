Make glowing Spooky Lanterns at Derry Library Oct. 18
Press release | Oct 14, 2025 | Comments 0
The program is free.
Each family will receive a copy of The Little Old Lady Who Was Not Afraid of Anything to take home, along with the glowing lanterns they make to light the way to Halloween.
There may even be a visit from the Little Old Lady herself. Come and find out.
For more information contact the library at 802-824-3371.
