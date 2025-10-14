Make glowing Spooky Lanterns at Derry Library Oct. 18

Create Halloween lanterns that will glow in the dark.

Goblins of all ages are invited to make glowing Spooky Lanterns with art teacher Casey Junker Bailey at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 18 at the South Londonderry Free Library, 15 Old School Road.

The program is free.

Each family will receive a copy of The Little Old Lady Who Was Not Afraid of Anything to take home, along with the glowing lanterns they make to light the way to Halloween.

There may even be a visit from the Little Old Lady herself. Come and find out.

For more information contact the library at 802-824-3371.

