Springfield Hospital welcomes Tonia Fleming as director of Marketing & Planning

pringfield Hospital is pleased to welcome Tonia Fleming, MBA, CFRE, as director of Marketing and Planning effective Oct. 6.

Fleming, a Chester resident, brings more than 25 years of experience in marketing and nonprofit management to this role, with a strong track record of organizational branding and advertising, building relationships and increasing philanthropic revenue.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in French and Economics from Wellesley College and earned her Master of Business Administration from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. She is a Certified Fund Raising executive.

Fleming joins Springfield Hospital from Vermont Academy, where she served as director of advancement, leading the school’s development and engagement program, overseeing major giving initiatives, and helpibng to guide its strategic direction. This position marks her return to Springfield Hospital; she worked in the Development Office from 2011 to 2019 and played a key role in fundraising, grant writing and event management.

Fleming can be reached by e-mail or telephone at 802-885-7621.