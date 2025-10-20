Springfield Hospital welcomes Tonia Fleming as director of Marketing & Planning
Press release | Oct 20, 2025 | Comments 0
Fleming, a Chester resident, brings more than 25 years of experience in marketing and nonprofit management to this role, with a strong track record of organizational branding and advertising, building relationships and increasing philanthropic revenue.
She holds a bachelor’s degree in French and Economics from Wellesley College and earned her Master of Business Administration from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. She is a Certified Fund Raising executive.
Fleming joins Springfield Hospital from Vermont Academy, where she served as director of advancement, leading the school’s development and engagement program, overseeing major giving initiatives, and helpibng to guide its strategic direction. This position marks her return to Springfield Hospital; she worked in the Development Office from 2011 to 2019 and played a key role in fundraising, grant writing and event management.
Fleming can be reached by e-mail or telephone at 802-885-7621.
Filed Under: Business & Personal Finance • Business in Brief
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.