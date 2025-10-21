Springfield Rotary’s 71st annual Penny Sale set for Oct. 25

T

he 71st AnnualPenny Sale returns at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 25 at Riverside Middle School, 13 Fairground Road. Doors open at 5 p.m.

There are three prize series – red, white and blue – and each series boasts at least 100 prizes. Each $1 series ticket is a chance to win any of that series’ prizes – a penny per chance. To increase the odds of winning, most people buy several tickets for each series.

Members of the Springfield Rotary Club are out in the community soliciting prizes. They also are selling chances for the Grand Prize drawing for $5,000. Those tickets also include an entry into the Door Prize drawing for $500; the winner must be present to claim this prize. Grand Prize tickets can be purchased from any Rotarian or at the sale.

This event is the Rotary Club’s single largest annual fundraiser, generating most of the money that it returns to the community through scholarships and financial support to local projects and organizations. The club awards annual scholarships totaling $6,000 to college-bound seniors at Springfield High School. The Springfield Rotary Club has raised and given back more than $600,000 to the community.