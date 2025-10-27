VSO Trio brings concert to Ludlow Nov. 2
Featuring violinists Jane Kittredge and Brooke Quiggins Saulnier and cellist John Dunlop, this time-traveling program covers all musical eras, including a sonata da chiesa by Corelli, a quaint Haydn London Trio and Borodin’s romantic String Trio in G Minor. The program concludes with a medley of contemporary works from Canada, Scandinavia and the United States.
The program is free; donations are appreciated. Doors will open at 1:30 p.m. For more information, call 802-855-8896.
