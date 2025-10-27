VSO Trio brings concert to Ludlow Nov. 2

| Oct 27, 2025 | Comments 0

From left, Jane Kittredge, Brooke Quiggins Saulnier and John Dunlop.

A trio from the Vermont Symphony Orchestra comes to the Heald Auditorium in Ludlow Town Hall, 37 S. Depot St., at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 2 for an afternoon of delightful chamber music from around the globe.

Featuring violinists Jane Kittredge and Brooke Quiggins Saulnier and  cellist John Dunlop, this time-traveling program covers all musical eras, including a sonata da chiesa by Corelli, a quaint Haydn London Trio and Borodin’s romantic String Trio in G Minor. The program concludes with a medley of contemporary works from Canada, Scandinavia and the United States.

The program is free; donations are appreciated. Doors will open at 1:30 p.m. For more information, call 802-855-8896.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Filed Under: Community and Arts LifeIn the Arts

About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.

RSSComments (0)

Trackback URL

Leave a Reply

Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.