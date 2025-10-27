VSO Trio brings concert to Ludlow Nov. 2

A

trio from the Vermont Symphony Orchestra comes to the Heald Auditorium in Ludlow Town Hall, 37 S. Depot St., at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 2 for an afternoon of delightful chamber music from around the globe.

Featuring violinists Jane Kittredge and Brooke Quiggins Saulnier and cellist John Dunlop, this time-traveling program covers all musical eras, including a sonata da chiesa by Corelli, a quaint Haydn London Trio and Borodin’s romantic String Trio in G Minor. The program concludes with a medley of contemporary works from Canada, Scandinavia and the United States.

The program is free; donations are appreciated. Doors will open at 1:30 p.m. For more information, call 802-855-8896.