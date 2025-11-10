Eugene Uman & the Ambassadors of Light performs at Upstairs at Town Hall Nov. 16

O

n Sunday, Nov. 16, Upstairs at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. in Chester, presents Eugene Uman and the Ambassadors of Light, an ensemble of extraordinary world-class jazz musicians including the legendary Claire Arenius on drums and Jamie MacDonald on bass, with special guests Don Anderson on trumpet and Jill Connolly on vocals.

Doors at 6:30 p.m., show starts at 7 p.m. Donations are encouraged to help fund this and future events.

The concert will mark the return of pianist, composer, educator and director of the Vermont Jazz Center Eugene Uman, to Chester Town Hall. Uman’s previous concert was one of the most popular events at Town Hall.

Upstairs at Town Hall is an all-volunteer nonprofit community organization working to bring unique arts and cultural events to the beautifully restored Chester Town Hall theater. This concert is offered free to the community.

Chester Town Hall is an accessible space with a ramp and elevator. For additional information please email: upstairsattownhall@gmail.com.