Eugene Uman & the Ambassadors of Light performs at Upstairs at Town Hall Nov. 16
Press release | Nov 10, 2025
Doors at 6:30 p.m., show starts at 7 p.m. Donations are encouraged to help fund this and future events.
The concert will mark the return of pianist, composer, educator and director of the Vermont Jazz Center Eugene Uman, to Chester Town Hall. Uman’s previous concert was one of the most popular events at Town Hall.
Upstairs at Town Hall is an all-volunteer nonprofit community organization working to bring unique arts and cultural events to the beautifully restored Chester Town Hall theater. This concert is offered free to the community.
Chester Town Hall is an accessible space with a ramp and elevator. For additional information please email: upstairsattownhall@gmail.com.
