Chester icons under the aurora borealis

Chester resident Bruce Johnson sent over a few photos he shot during Tuesday night’s aurora borealis, a spectacular atmospheric display that Vermonters — and much of the northern hemisphere — were graced with on Tuesday night.

Johnson used his cellphone to take the shots around 8:30 p.m. They show the aurora borealis over two iconic Chester buildings — Erskine’s Grain and Garden and the Chester Depot. He sent the photos to The Telegraph this morning and we’re quite happy to share them with you.

Note that there is a second chance to view the aurora borealis tonight, Wednesday, Nov. 12.

Please remember that all photos and other artwork belong to the person who shot/created them and should not be shared without proper credit given to the artist.