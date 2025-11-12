Chester icons under the aurora borealis
Cynthia Prairie | Nov 12, 2025 | Comments 0
©2025 Telegraph Publishing LLCC Chester resident Bruce Johnson sent over a few photos he shot during Tuesday night’s aurora borealis, a spectacular atmospheric display that Vermonters — and much of the northern hemisphere — were graced with on Tuesday night.
Johnson used his cellphone to take the shots around 8:30 p.m. They show the aurora borealis over two iconic Chester buildings — Erskine’s Grain and Garden and the Chester Depot. He sent the photos to The Telegraph this morning and we’re quite happy to share them with you.
Note that there is a second chance to view the aurora borealis tonight, Wednesday, Nov. 12.
Please remember that all photos and other artwork belong to the person who shot/created them and should not be shared without proper credit given to the artist.
Filed Under: Featured • Latest News
About the Author: Cynthia Prairie has been a newspaper editor more than 40 years. Cynthia has worked at such publications as the Raleigh Times, the Baltimore News American, the Buffalo Courier Express, the Chicago Sun-Times and the Patuxent Publishing chain of community newspapers in Maryland, and has won numerous state awards for her reporting. As an editor, she has overseen her staffs to win many awards for indepth coverage. She and her family moved to Chester, Vermont in 2004.
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.