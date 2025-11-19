Kendall Roman receives Eileen Austin Neal nursing scholarship

| Nov 19, 2025 | Comments 0

From left, Robert Adcock, CEO of Springfield Hospital; Kendall Roman, scholarship recipient, and Rebecca T. Lapointe, MSN, RN, associate chief nursing officer

The 20th Annual Eileen Austin Neal RN Memorial Scholarship for Nursing, in the amount of $1,000, was awarded to Kendall Roman of Westminster. She plans to attend River Valley Community College in Claremont, N.H.

“Getting this award to help me be able to pursue a nursing career means so much to me,” said Roman.

Eileen Austin Neal was a registered nurse at Springfield Hospital for 64 years, retiring in 2005. Upon her death in February of 2006, Neal’s family asked Springfield Hospital to establish a nursing scholarship fund in her name with memorial gifts received from the family and community members.

“The family and friends of Eileen have been very generous in supporting this scholarship and are proud to keep the memory of Eileen alive in this way. Supporting the education of our young people is essential, and Springfield Hospital is honored to be a part of awarding this scholarship,” said Robert Adcock, CEO of Springfield Hospital.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Filed Under: Education News

About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.

RSSComments (0)

Trackback URL

Leave a Reply

Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.