Kendall Roman receives Eileen Austin Neal nursing scholarship

he 20th Annual Eileen Austin Neal RN Memorial Scholarship for Nursing, in the amount of $1,000, was awarded to. She plans to attend River Valley Community College in Claremont, N.H.

“Getting this award to help me be able to pursue a nursing career means so much to me,” said Roman.

Eileen Austin Neal was a registered nurse at Springfield Hospital for 64 years, retiring in 2005. Upon her death in February of 2006, Neal’s family asked Springfield Hospital to establish a nursing scholarship fund in her name with memorial gifts received from the family and community members.

“The family and friends of Eileen have been very generous in supporting this scholarship and are proud to keep the memory of Eileen alive in this way. Supporting the education of our young people is essential, and Springfield Hospital is honored to be a part of awarding this scholarship,” said Robert Adcock, CEO of Springfield Hospital.