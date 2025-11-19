Springfield High presents ‘The Great Gatsby’ this weekend
Press release | Nov 19, 2025 | Comments 0
Shows will be held in the Springfield High School Auditorium, 303 South St., at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 21 and 22, with a matinee at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 23. Admission is by donation.
According to the Dramatists Play Service, during the glamour and decadent backdrop of the Jazz Age, Jay Gatsby, a self-made millionaire, passionately pursues the elusive Daisy Buchanan. Nick Carraway, a young newcomer to Long Island, is drawn into their world of obsession, greed and danger.
Call 802-885-7954 with any questions or send an e-mail to Rebecca Skrypeck. Check out the SHS Theater Department’s Facebook page.
Filed Under: Community and Arts Life • In the Arts
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.