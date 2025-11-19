Springfield High presents ‘The Great Gatsby’ this weekend

S

pringfield High School’s Theater Department presents three performances of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s The Great Gatsby adapted for the stage by Simon Levy and approved by the Fitzgerald Estate.

Shows will be held in the Springfield High School Auditorium, 303 South St., at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 21 and 22, with a matinee at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 23. Admission is by donation.

According to the Dramatists Play Service, during the glamour and decadent backdrop of the Jazz Age, Jay Gatsby, a self-made millionaire, passionately pursues the elusive Daisy Buchanan. Nick Carraway, a young newcomer to Long Island, is drawn into their world of obsession, greed and danger.

Call 802-885-7954 with any questions or send an e-mail to Rebecca Skrypeck. Check out the SHS Theater Department’s Facebook page.