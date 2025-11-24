GM Middle School Honor Roll for 1st Quarter
The Chester Telegraph | Nov 24, 2025 | Comments 0
Green Mountain Union Middle School has reinstated the Honor Roll. For the first quarter, awardees must have received all A’s to qualify. its first quarter that the middle school has brought back the honor roll. For this period each student must have achieved straight A’s. The school has also instituted a Student of the Month recognition, which you will find below.
7th GRADE
- Clara Bennett
- Zoey Berk
- Rachael Brothers
- Quinn Bryant
- Easton Cenate
- Magnus Conroy
- Clarissa Dimarco
- KhloeMae Dykes
- Isabella Gadouas
- Grant Krasnauskas
- Emily Mitchell
- Aspen Nicholas
- Owen Olesky
- Ashton Page
- Ellie Thomas
- Addisyn Wilkins
8th GRADE
- JJ Davenport
- Moriah Knisely
- Graham Oakes
- Madison Odice
- Raegan Rapanotti
- Rowan Schilling
- Caylee Stariknok
Student of the MonthStudents of the Month demonstrate exemplary work habits and academic achievement in their daily school environment. This includes, but is not limited to, meeting all homework and daily work requirements, being prepared for class, having a good attitude and a commitment to life-long learning. They also are exemplary in their relationships with other students: They are honorable, accept others, treat all people with respect, care about the well-being of the people around them, and allow others to learn.
- 7th Grade September: Niki Krasnauskas;
- 7th Grade October: Bodhi Koske;
- 8th Grade September: Ody Vitale;
- 8th Grade October: Raegan Rapanotti.
