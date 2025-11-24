GM Middle School Honor Roll for 1st Quarter

Green Mountain Union Middle School has reinstated the Honor Roll. For the first quarter, awardees must have received all A’s to qualify. its first quarter that the middle school has brought back the honor roll. For this period each student must have achieved straight A’s. The school has also instituted a Student of the Month recognition, which you will find below.

7th GRADE

Clara Bennett

Zoey Berk

Rachael Brothers

Quinn Bryant

Easton Cenate

Magnus Conroy

Clarissa Dimarco

KhloeMae Dykes

Isabella Gadouas

Grant Krasnauskas

Emily Mitchell

Aspen Nicholas

Owen Olesky

Ashton Page

Ellie Thomas

Addisyn Wilkins

8th GRADE

JJ Davenport

Moriah Knisely

Graham Oakes

Madison Odice

Raegan Rapanotti

Rowan Schilling

Caylee Stariknok

Student of the Month

S

7th Grade September: Niki Krasnauskas;

7th Grade October: Bodhi Koske;

8th Grade September: Ody Vitale;

8th Grade October: Raegan Rapanotti.

tudents of the Month demonstrate exemplary work habits and academic achievement in their daily school environment. This includes, but is not limited to, meeting all homework and daily work requirements, being prepared for class, having a good attitude and a commitment to life-long learning. They also are exemplary in their relationships with other students: They are honorable, accept others, treat all people with respect, care about the well-being of the people around them, and allow others to learn.