To the editor: An Athens couple shows the world how to care for neighbors

any initiatives, both small and large, individual and collective, ramped up across the state and the country to combat the sudden hunger crisis caused by the loss of SNAP benefits at the start of November.

Here in Athens, Krista Gay and her husband Christian Rogerson, started their own Free Food Pantry at the bottom of their driveway. Athens doesn’t have a food pantry, and Krista knew that many of her neighbors who are struggling with food insecurity, would also have a difficult time getting to the food pantries in neighboring towns.

Having seen all the news about food benefits being cut off due to the government shutdown, and being a progressive Christian, Krista searched for a way they could care for neighbors who were struggling. Learning about a simple method using totes gave them a plan they could immediately put into action. Incorporating an ethos of “Take what you need, leave what you can,” the Free Food Pantry offers food and dignity to those making use of the pantry.

Krista shared their efforts on social media creating a TikTok about their #littlefreepantry adventures, with lots of great tips on managing and restocking their pantry. Her went viral gaining over 4 million views and bringing national media attention from Newsweek, NBC and People magazine.

Krista’s Free Food Pantry initiative has helped to inspire others across the country to start their own little food pantries. They also have neighbors wanting to know they can contribute and expand the pantry. Our town has now approved relocating it by the Town Garage, and Krista and Christian are working on a more durable design as winter approaches.

While the 3SquareVT/SNAP benefits have resumed for now, harmful cuts and changes from H.R. 1 passed on July 4 are already impacting our neighbors, meaning many people in our town, our state and across the country have already lost or seen significant cuts to their food benefits.

Bravo to Krista for stepping up and showing how we can all lend a hand to care for our neighbors.

Sherry Maher and Tim Stevenson

Athens