SoVerA presents ‘Capturing the Night Sky’ Dec. 9 Monthly meeting at Vermont Academy
Press release | Dec 08, 2025
Sanders, a professional photographer, instructor and national tour guide, uses digital equipment to capture photos of distant night sky objects and combines them with familiar terrestrial scenes.
His photography journey began at age 13 when he received his first digital camera and, from that moment on, he was hooked. He has spent years honing his skills, constantly upgrading gear and practicing in the field to turn his passion into a lifelong pursuit. He is, in his words, “a landscape astrophotographer who’s all about chasing the beauty of the night sky.”
