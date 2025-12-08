T

23 Leavitt Lane

he Southern Vermont Astronomy group will host, who will be presenting his astrophotography at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 9 at the Vermont Academy, Horowitz Hall,in Saxtons River or virtually on Zoom.

Sanders, a professional photographer, instructor and national tour guide, uses digital equipment to capture photos of distant night sky objects and combines them with familiar terrestrial scenes.

His photography journey began at age 13 when he received his first digital camera and, from that moment on, he was hooked. He has spent years honing his skills, constantly upgrading gear and practicing in the field to turn his passion into a lifelong pursuit. He is, in his words, “a landscape astrophotographer who’s all about chasing the beauty of the night sky.”

