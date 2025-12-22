To the editor: Thanks to the ‘village,’ another successful Senior Dinner is served
Dec 22, 2025
Many hands make light work, for sure. Thank you to the fantastic folks that made that dinner possible. It was held on Sunday, Dec. 14 at Green Mountain Union High.
Pat Budnick and her daughter Christina Smith and son-in-law Doug Smith, Andy Levesque, Derek Suursoo, Marsha Dockum and the Green Mountain High School Art Department, Bob and Elaine Reed, Penny Benelli, Ken and Shirley Barrett, Bill and Nancy Lindsay, Doug and all those who stepped up to cook a turkey with all the delicious fixings, the volunteers from Chester-Andover Family Center as well as all the other volunteers and generous donors, who were such a HUGE help in so many ways.
Last but not least, a big thank you to the many bakers from The Andover Community Church who year after year provide those perfect and tasty pies for dessert.
Kudos to you all.
Sincerely
Karen Trombley
Formerly of Chester,
now of Milton
