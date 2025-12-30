Op-ed: Affordability permeates every issue: What to expect from the upcoming legislative session

By Sen. Joe Major

A

s we enter the upcoming legislative session, Vermonters are sending us a clear message: Affordability must be front and center. Families, seniors, farmers and small businesses are all feeling the strain of rising costs, and they expect their elected leaders to respond with practical, responsible solutions. That is both our challenge and our obligation.

Education will rightly dominate much of the conversation. Vermont’s commitment to high-quality public education is non-negotiable, but so is the need to rein in property taxes that are pushing many residents to the brink. Educational transformation must be done thoughtfully and reasonably. Lowering property taxes cannot come at the expense of educational standards — in fact, our goal should be to strengthen outcomes for students.

Achieving that balance will require honest discussions about reform. That includes examining how we deliver special education services and whether targeted consolidation can reduce administrative costs while preserving strong local schools. These are not easy conversations, but they are necessary if we are serious about affordability and excellence.

Health care is another major driver of costs in Vermont, and it intersects directly with education and the broader economy. School budgets are increasingly burdened by health care expenses, and families are struggling with premiums, deductibles, and out-of-pocket costs. Vermont currently has the highest health care costs in the nation, while just across the river New Hampshire has the lowest. That disparity is untenable. We must take a hard look at what is driving costs here and pursue reforms that deliver quality care without breaking household budgets.

Housing will also be a central focus this session. Vermont simply does not have enough housing—at any level. We need more inventory across the spectrum, from workforce housing to starter homes to options for seniors. Without bold but sensible action, housing shortages will continue to undermine affordability, workforce recruitment, and economic growth in every region of the state.

As vice chair of the Senate Agriculture Committee, I have seen firsthand the immense pressure Vermont farmers are under. Climate change, workforce shortages — particularly related to immigration — and shrinking profit margins are threatening the viability of family farms. Supporting agriculture is not just about preserving a way of life; it is an economic imperative.

Farming maintains the working landscape that draws roughly 15.8 million visitors to Vermont each year, fueling a $4 billion tourism industry. Agriculture is also foundational to our manufacturing sector. Food manufacturing is Vermont’s second-largest manufacturing sub-sector, and the dairy industry alone generates more than $2.2 billion in total economic activity when processing and distribution are included. When farmers struggle, the ripple effects are felt statewide.

There is a lot to do this session, and no single policy will solve all of Vermont’s challenges. But Vermonters have entrusted us with a clear mission: make their lives more affordable, more stable, and more hopeful. We do not have the luxury of delay or division. We must confront tough issues honestly, work collaboratively, and focus relentlessly on results.

Affordability must be our North Star. The choices we make this session will shape Vermont’s future for years to come — and we have no choice but to get it right.

Joe Major is a state senator representing the Windsor District.