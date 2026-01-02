VSP identifies Ludlow officer, resident in New Year’s Day shooting

© 2026 Telegraph Publishing LLC

L

ate this afternoon, Friday, Jan. 2, Vermont State Police identified the man who was shot in Ludlow on New Year’s Day as well as the Ludlow Police officer who shot him.

According to the Vermont State Police, Jaime Gomez, 18, who lives in a room at the Fox Run Inn in Ludlow, was shot by Ludlow Police Chief Jeffrey Warfle. Police say that Gomez is being treated for his injuries at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in New Hampshire.

The press release says that State Police have learned that Ludlow police received a call reporting a disturbance at the inn at about 6 a.m., on Thursday, Jan. 1. Gomez was reported to be “agitated and destroying property.”

Warfle responded to the call and spoke with Gomez. Police say that according to video of the incident, Warfle attempted to de-escalate the situation with Gomez, then began speaking with a witness. But Gomez approached them and refused to follow Warfle’s commands.

At that point, according to State Police, Gomez pulled “an item” from his pocket and lunged at Warfle. Warfle then fired his weapon, striking Gomez, who dropped a knife. Warfle immediately summoned medical assistance and additional first responders.

State Police have obtained an arrest warrant for Gomez for one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count attempted aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The VSP release says that Warfle is cooperating with investigators but has yet to be interviewed. Ludlow Police said late Friday that Warfle is on leave until some time next week.