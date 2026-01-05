Locals protest U.S. action in Venezuela

By Shawn Cunningham

ours after President Trump announced the military raid on Venezuela and the seizure of that country’s president, Nicholas Maduro, on a U.S. federal indictment, protesters gathered in cities and towns across this country – including Chester.

On a sunny but frigid afternoon with a brisk wind, a handful of local residents with signs stood on the Main Street side of the Green as passing drivers honked their approval.

The impromptu protest was suggested by Chester resident Robert Nied according to Steve Dock, also of Chester, who said Nied texted members of the town’s Democratic committee. Dock has been one of the local organizers of recent protests including the No Kings and Hands Off rallies.

The hour long protest (from 1 to 2 p.m.) brought people from Grafton and Rockingham in addition to Chester. Dock told The Telegraph that the reaction expressed by drivers was overwhelmingly positive.

“At least 80 percent gave us the thumbs up,” said Dock, who added that the only drivers who didn’t honk in approval were tractor-trailer drivers transporting oil.

Dock said he and the others were “protesting the illegal invasion of Venezuela” and he expected there would be other protests in the area as well. There was one such event on Sunday in Brattleboro.