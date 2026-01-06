SoVerA’s January meeting features ‘Mars: the Dust Bowl of Dreams’

Twelve orbits a day provide NASA Mars Global Surveyor MOC wide-angle cameras a global snapshot of weather patterns across the planet. Bluish-white water ice clouds hang above the Tharsis volcanoes.
Southern Vermont Astronomy Group will hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 13 in the 1879 Perkinsville Schoolhouse, 1862 VT-106 in Perkinsville. This hybrid meeting will also be available via Zoom.

Longtime SoVerA member Kevin Paquet will give a presentation titled Mars: the Dust Bowl of Dreams.

Was there life on Mars? Is there life on Mars? Could humans build a life on Mars? Humanity has a lot of hopes pinned on the “Red Planet,” but they do not always line up with what exists on the fourth rock from the sun.

Paquet has given presentations on space probes, Venus and Saturn. He enjoys science fiction and squinting at things that are far away.

