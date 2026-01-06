SoVerA’s January meeting features ‘Mars: the Dust Bowl of Dreams’
Jan 06, 2026
Longtime SoVerA member Kevin Paquet will give a presentation titled Mars: the Dust Bowl of Dreams.
Was there life on Mars? Is there life on Mars? Could humans build a life on Mars? Humanity has a lot of hopes pinned on the “Red Planet,” but they do not always line up with what exists on the fourth rock from the sun.
Paquet has given presentations on space probes, Venus and Saturn. He enjoys science fiction and squinting at things that are far away.
