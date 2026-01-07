College News

Grayson Frazer of Springfield was named to the President’s List for the fall 2025 semester at Trine University in Angola, Ind. Frazer is majoring in Exercise Science. To earn President’s List honors, Trine University students must complete a minimum of 12 hours and have a grade point average of 3.750-4.000.

Kelli Prosser of Springfield has been named to the fall 2025 Dean’s List at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, N.H. The fall terms run from September to December. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the Dean’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.

Reed Brown of South Londonderry began their first semester in the fall of 2025 at Lasell University in Newton, Mass.