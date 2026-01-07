Henry Homeyer: A quick look back as we look forward to the 2026 growing season

By Henry Homeyer

©2026 Telegraph Publishing LLC

verall, my gardens did well last summer despite the lack of rain – largely because of all that sunshine. Most of us had a wet spring and early summer, then a very dry summer and fall. For people planting new trees, shrubs and perennials it meant lots of watering. Until plants have done some root growth, they really need to have soil that does not completely dry out. Vegetables, of course do best with lightly moist soil.

Each year, I plant a few more trees and shrubs, even though my list includes over 100 distinct kinds that I have planted since I bought my house in 1970. Last spring, I planted a spring-blooming witchhazel, one called Arnold’s Promise.

I’ve had the native witchhazel for decades – they bloom late in the fall with lovely yellow blossoms. This new one is a Zone 5 tree, only hardy to minus 20 F. I’ve been in a Zone 4 area for decades, but have been trying Zone 5 trees for the last few years, and they have all survived our winters. Hopefully, “Arnold” will, too.

Last fall, I planted a Dawn Redwood (Metasequoia glyptostroboides). This is not the California redwood, but a descendant of a tree only found in fossil records until the 1940s.

Then an alert forester found a grove of them in a remote part of China. He contacted the Arnold Arboretum at Harvard, and an expedition was mounted after World War II. Seeds were collected and sent all over the world, and this fast-growing deciduous conifer has succeeded well in many locations. It likes wet soil and prefers full sun, but will tolerate some shade. I have seen several in New Hampshire and Vermont. I can’t wait to see how it performs for us.

Looking ahead, I will soon be studying the catalogs and websites of my favorite seed companies. It’s good to order seeds now, as some popular seeds will sell out – especially small packets of tomato seeds of things like Sun Gold, my favorite cherry tomato.

If you have been thinking about starting your own seedlings, now is a good time to build a simple A-frame stand that will support lights and the flats you will use to start your plants indoors. I’ve written how to make one, so just email me if you want directions on how to do it. Your local lumber store should be willing to cut all the pieces of wood to size for you. It’s quite easy to build – even for non-carpenters.

Gardening ideas from near and far

don’t believe in writing New Year’s resolutions, but do like to reflect each year at this time about what improvements I want to make in how I garden, and what I shall plant. So here are a few of my ideas, and a few from friends willing to share theirs.

Although we have large populations of native plants that support pollinators and birds, in 2026 I hope to locate and plant a wider diversity of plants. I am on the list to get the Massachusetts Master Gardener on-line newsletter called The Dirt. In the January issue it lists native plants that are important to support our pollinators that are “at risk” and declining in numbers.

Using that list, I will see which I can add to our environment. Dr. Robert Gegear, who researched and prepared the list, includes bloom time, whether it is important for pollen or nectar, and what pollinators it is important for. A good source for native plants is the Native Plant Trust garden shop in Framingham, Mass., and its production facility, Nasami Farm in Whately, Mass. Both are open seasonally, opening in mid-April.

My friend, Hank, emails this: “Over a cup of tea and the last of the holiday cookies I sift through the dog-eared pages of color and hope (the seed catalogs). I take the time to add to the lists, create my To Do’s, and purposely circle plant varieties that I am interested in trying. …I take the time to consider where I’ll be building a new shed and then wander into the barn to spend more time organizing, looking for the tools that need to be cleaned and sharpened.”

And Jenny from Vermont emailed saying that she will “try to keep the goutweed in check so the new Mayapple can dominate, and I’ll try to rein in the white cohosh that has gone wild. Last year I tried to add a toad lily and it failed — I may try again …” My thought? Yes, try toad lily again, it’s a great plant (but not a true lily) that blooms in the fall. I always give plants two more tries in different spots if I wasn’t successful with them on the first try.

Last year my friend Mark planted five little pawpaw trees that he got from another friend. Pawpaws send up lots of root sprouts, but they will not produce fruit if they are genetic clones (all from a single mother tree, as his probably are). I have some from another source, so he’ll trade me one of his for one of mine. Most small trees move easily. Pawpaws are a native tree common in Appalachia, but hardy here. Their fruit tastes tropical!

Sara told me that she is looking forward to warmer weather. She wants to re-wild areas on her property to include more native species that will support pollinators and wildlife.

And my friend Rika e-mailed saying, in part, “My intention every year is to become more relaxed – not casual – and intuitive in the garden.” I like it!

I wish you all a successful year in your gardens.

Henry’s column appears once a month. Reach him at henry.homeyer@comcast.net or P.O. Box 364, Cornish Flat, NH 03746