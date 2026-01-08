Andover Select Board agenda for Jan. 12

The Andover Select Board will hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Monday Jan. 12 at the Andover Town Office 953 Weston-Andover Road.

Below is the board’s agenda:

1. Call Meeting to Order.

2. Act on Agenda.

3. Act on Minutes of December 22nd meeting.

4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the

public may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.

5. New Business:

A. Town Meeting & Town Report

B. Adella Stannard Fund

6. Highways / Garage:

A. Road Commissioner’s report

7. Old Business:

A. MERP – updates

B. Budgeting

8. Financial Orders.

9. Correspondence.

10. Adjourn.