Andover Select Board agenda for Jan. 12
The Chester Telegraph | Jan 08, 2026 | Comments 0
The Andover Select Board will hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Monday Jan. 12 at the Andover Town Office 953 Weston-Andover Road.
Below is the board’s agenda:
1. Call Meeting to Order.
2. Act on Agenda.
3. Act on Minutes of December 22nd meeting.
4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the
public may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.
5. New Business:
A. Town Meeting & Town Report
B. Adella Stannard Fund
6. Highways / Garage:
A. Road Commissioner’s report
7. Old Business:
A. MERP – updates
B. Budgeting
8. Financial Orders.
9. Correspondence.
10. Adjourn.
