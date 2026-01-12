Body of man believed to be Phineas Tillman, 24, of Grafton recovered

The body of a man, believed to be 24-year-old Phineas Tillman of Grafton, was found in the Connecticut River around 1 p.m. Monday by search teams in Walpole, N.H.

Vermont State Police had begun searching for Tillman on Sunday evening when they received a call that Tillman had departed his Grafton home and the caller was concerned for his welfare. The initial investigation led police to Bridge Street in Bellows Falls, where evidence indicated Tillman might have entered the Connecticut River.

State Police say that the family has been contacted. New Hampshire authorities will conduct a death investigation that will include an autopsy to confirm the identity of the deceased as well as determine the exact cause and manner of death, according to Vermont State Police.

There are no indications the death is suspicious, according to police.

No other details are available from the Vermont State Police.