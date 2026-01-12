Candlelight vigils held in Chester for Minnesota ICE shooting victim
Shawn Cunningham | Jan 12, 2026 | Comments 1
By Shawn Cunningham
© 2026 Telegraph Publishing LLC
Both vigils started at 5 p.m. and lasted one hour. Organizers estimated more than 80 people attended on Saturday night and more than 65 on Sunday.
Unlike recent protests held on the Green, there were no speeches or music and only a few signs. The only interruptions among the quiet gathering were the honking approval of passing cars and trucks.
Attendees stood mostly on the south side of Main Street with candles, chatting among themselves. On Saturday organizers passed out whistles like the ones used in many cities to warn of the presence of ICE and there were cookies and cocoa available to warm against the frigid cold. As vigil goers’ candles blew out in the wind, others would re-light them from theirs.
Organizer Steve Dock told The Telegraph how the event came to be saying: “Thursday evening organizations opposing the (Trump) regime held an emergency response call. About 35,000 people were on the call. They were asked to protest on Saturday and Sunday nights. We are protesting ICE’s cruelty, which is a feature not a mistake. They want to engage in cruelty and terror, that’s the purpose of having them roving the streets – cruelty and terror.”
Filed Under: Chester • Latest News
About the Author:
Comments (1)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.
When is enough going to be enough? Are we really going to find this brutality acceptable going forward into the future? For what purpose are our foundational rights if not for moments like this?
ICE in Vermont operates out of Williston at the Law Enforcement Support Center. Stop protesting outside of government buildings so Mr “wait and see “ Phil Scott will continue to ignore you and do nothing; bring your free speech to the source.
I would also like to quote the Constitution directly now; Treason against the United States, shall consist only in levying war against them.
These ICE agents, which let’s face it are a form of Gestapo, are now emboldened to murder us. This is a war waged against us. To remain complacent is to enable the continued rise of fascism.