Candlelight vigils held in Chester for Minnesota ICE shooting victim

ver the weekend, about 150 people gathered on Chester’s Green to hold two candlelight vigils for Renee Nicole Good, the 37-year-old Minneapolis mother of three who was shot and killed by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent last Thursday morning.

Both vigils started at 5 p.m. and lasted one hour. Organizers estimated more than 80 people attended on Saturday night and more than 65 on Sunday.

Unlike recent protests held on the Green, there were no speeches or music and only a few signs. The only interruptions among the quiet gathering were the honking approval of passing cars and trucks.

Attendees stood mostly on the south side of Main Street with candles, chatting among themselves. On Saturday organizers passed out whistles like the ones used in many cities to warn of the presence of ICE and there were cookies and cocoa available to warm against the frigid cold. As vigil goers’ candles blew out in the wind, others would re-light them from theirs.

Organizer Steve Dock told The Telegraph how the event came to be saying: “Thursday evening organizations opposing the (Trump) regime held an emergency response call. About 35,000 people were on the call. They were asked to protest on Saturday and Sunday nights. We are protesting ICE’s cruelty, which is a feature not a mistake. They want to engage in cruelty and terror, that’s the purpose of having them roving the streets – cruelty and terror.”