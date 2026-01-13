Got a water restoration or protection project? Grants available to governments, private groups
The 2026 Vermont Watershed Grants Program is accepting applications for projects that protect, restore and enhance the state’s lakes, streams, rivers and ponds, including Vermonters’ ability to appreciate and enjoy these treasures. Applications are due by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 4.
Grants are available to municipalities, local and regional government agencies, sporting clubs, non-profit organizations and water-related citizen groups. Projects that seek to directly protect or restore fish and aquatic wildlife habitat are strongly encouraged. Examples of past funded projects include streamside vegetation restoration, as well as the removal of old dams and replacement of culverts to improve fish passage.
A total of $80,000 is available to fund three categories of projects: Education and Outreach (maximum amount, $6K), Planning, Assessment, Inventory and Monitoring (maximum amount, $5K) and On-the-Ground Implementation (maximum amount, $10K).
The Vermont Watershed Grants Program is a joint project of the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department and the Department of Environmental Conservation. It was established by the legislature and is funded by sales of the Vermont Conservation License Plate.
The Watershed Grants application guide and application forms are available here.
Click here for information about how to obtain a Vermont Conservation License Plate.
