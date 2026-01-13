Martin Luther King Day Gathering in Springfield

T

43 Main St

he Declaration of Inclusion Implementation Committee of the Town of Springfield invites the community to an MLK Day Gathering from 3:30 to 5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 19 at the Springfield Town Library,

This gathering honors the life, legacy, and enduring words of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The program will feature readings and audio excerpts from Dr. King’s speeches and writings, highlighting his commitment to justice, equality and inclusion, and inviting participants to consider the continued relevance of his vision today.

Community members of all ages are welcome to attend and take part in this collective moment of remembrance and reflection.

This event is free and open to the public.