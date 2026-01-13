Martin Luther King Day Gathering in Springfield
Press release | Jan 13, 2026 | Comments 0
This gathering honors the life, legacy, and enduring words of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The program will feature readings and audio excerpts from Dr. King’s speeches and writings, highlighting his commitment to justice, equality and inclusion, and inviting participants to consider the continued relevance of his vision today.
Community members of all ages are welcome to attend and take part in this collective moment of remembrance and reflection.
This event is free and open to the public.
Filed Under: Community and Arts Life • In the Community
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.