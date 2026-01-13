Snowshoe for Hope returns to Grafton Feb. 8 to raise funds for Komen cancer campaign

S

nowshoe for Hope returns to the Grafton Trails & Outdoor Center, 783 Townshend Road in Grafton, on Sunday, Feb. 8 to benefit Susan G. Komen, the world’s leading breast cancer organization.

Beginning at 9 a.m., participants can register on site, pick up T-shirts, drop off donations, rent snowshoes ($15) and enjoy a light breakfast. Trails open at 10 a.m. There is no cost to register for the event, but a $20 trail fee will apply.

Click here to learn more about 2026 Snowshoe for Hope and to register as an individual. Participants who are unable to join in person can register, fundraise and snowshoe any day this winter for the benefit of Susan G. Komen.

“Snowshoe for Hope is meant to be a fun, winter-activity fundraiser for all ages and abilities,” said Andie Fusco, of Four Seasons Sotheby’s International Realty in Bondville, who is the creator and organizer of this annual event. “Together, we can ensure that Komen can continue to save lives by meeting the most critical needs of our communities and investing in breakthrough research to prevent and cure breast cancer.”

The Grafton Inn is offering a 10% discount (promo code: SNOWSHOE) on accommodations for Feb. 6 and 7; no minimum stay is required. Snowshoe rental and trail access are included.

Send questions to Andie Fusco via e-mail at snowshoeforhopevt@gmail.com or for information about how to form a new team.