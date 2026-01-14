College News
Jan 14, 2026
Southern New Hampshire University, in Manchester, N.H., congratulates the following students on being named to the fall 2025 President’s List.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.
- Noah Vittum of Springfield;
- Jessica Sykes of Springfield;
- Edwin Escamilla of Springfield;
- Nicole Rheaume of Springfield;
- John Senechal of Grafton;
- John King of Grafton and
- Abrah Rogers of Chester.
