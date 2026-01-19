Kids’ winter art program at Derry Library Jan. 24

The South Londonderry Free Library, 15 Old School Road, invites families to celebrate winter and the warmth of friendship with art teacher Casey Junker Bailey at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 24.

Children of all ages (and grownups too!) will make artwork inspired by the picture book The Most Beautiful Winter. The workshop is free of charge, and each family will receive a copy of the beautifully illustrated book to keep.

For more information, contact the library at 802-824-3371.