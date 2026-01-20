To the editor: Area residents protest U.S. action against Venezuela
The Chester Telegraph | Jan 20, 2026 | Comments 0
We protested the Trump regime’s illegal military attack against Venezuela and threats of violence against Columbia, Cuba, Mexico, Iran and Greenland.
Several attendees expressed outrage and disbelief that the Trump regime has been selling Venezuelan oil from impounded ships and depositing the proceeds in a bank in Qatar rather than in the U.S. treasury.
All of us are united in respect for the U.S. Constitution, which gives Congress the sole power to declare war.
Steve Dock
Chester
