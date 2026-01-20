To the editor: Area residents protest U.S. action against Venezuela

Protesters on the Green on Saturday. Telegraph photo

On Saturday afternoon, Jan. 17, more than 50 residents of Chester, Ludlow, Bellows Falls, Rockingham, Grafton and other neighbors braved the snowstorm to participate in the worldwide Global Day of Action: No War for Oil.

We protested the Trump regime’s illegal military attack against Venezuela and threats of violence against Columbia, Cuba, Mexico, Iran and Greenland.

Several attendees expressed outrage and disbelief that the Trump regime has been selling Venezuelan oil from impounded ships and depositing the proceeds in a bank in Qatar rather than in the U.S. treasury.

All of us are united in respect for the U.S. Constitution, which gives Congress the sole power to declare war.

Steve Dock
Chester

