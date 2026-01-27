Financial probe leads to Windsor County Sheriff’s arrest on multiple sexual misconduct charges

© 2026 Telegraph Publishing LLC

W

indsor County Sheriff Ryan Palmer, 39, of Windsor was arrested on Tuesday and charged him with multiple counts related to sexual misconduct as a result of a seven-month investigation by Vermont State Police.

According to a VSP press release, beginning in July 2025, police received numerous anonymous tips alleging possible misconduct around the Windsor County Sheriff’s Office. The tips however referred to the Office’s finances and the management of funds.

Detectives from the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations from outside the area were assigned to the case to avoid potential conflicts of interest in the matter.

During the investigation, police say they also received information about alleged sexual misconduct regarding Palmer and identified several victims, who gave statements and evidence that supported the sexual misconduct allegations.

On Tuesday, State Police arrested Palmer at the Sheriff’s Office in Woodstock. He was processed at the Westminster Barracks and ordered released on conditions including a curfew from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Palmer will be arraigned at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 28, in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Rutland on the following charges:

Lewd and lascivious conduct, two counts.

Solicitation of prostitution, two counts.

Aggravated stalking with a weapon, two counts.

Obstruction of justice, two counts.

Inciting a felony, two counts.

Accessory before the fact, two counts.

Troopers say their investigation remains open and that detectives ask that anyone with information that could assist in the probe to call the Vermont State Police in Derby at 802-334-8881. Anonymous tips also may be submitted online by clicking here.

The Vermont State Police worked closely with special counsel from the Bennington County State’s Attorney’s Office on this investigation.