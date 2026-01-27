To the editor: Politicians should pay the price for Good, Pretti’s deaths at the ballot box

On Jan. 13, amid widespread killings of demonstrators in Iran, President Trump posted on Truth Social “Iranian Patriots, KEEP PROTESTING – TAKE OVER YOUR INSTITUTIONS!!! Save the names of the killers and abusers. They will pay a big price.”

However, Trump justified the killing of Renee Good in Minneapolis, falsely claiming she “willfully and viciously” ran over an ICE officer who was “recovering in the hospital.”

(Video evidence shows the agent, Jonathan Ross, briskly walking away after shooting Good.) Vice President J.D. Vance and other White House officials (sounding remarkably like Ayatollah Ali Khamenei) dutifully parroted that Good and her wife were “professional left-wing agitators” engaged in an act of “domestic terrorism.”

The Department of Justice already has exonerated Ross and blocked Minnesota officials from conducting their own investigation.

When Alex Pretti was killed by Border Patrol agents last Saturday, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and FBI Director Kash Patel rushed to judgment, branding Pretti a “violent agitator” who intended to massacre agents of Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Videos show Pretti holding a phone, not a gun. He was shot numerous times while at least four agents restrained him. Trump, instead of calling for an investigation, blamed the Minneapolis police for not protecting ICE personnel.

Why does the president call Iranian demonstrators “patriots” but brand American demonstrators insurrectionists? Why does he say that Iranian security forces will pay a big price for killing demonstrators while his administration does nothing to hold ICE accountable for shooting Good and Pretti?

It’s time for Americans to adopt the advice Trump tweeted to Iranians. “Patriots KEEP PROTESTING – TAKE OVER YOUR INSTITUTIONS!”

Remember the names of not just the ICE shooters, but also Trump’s appointees and the politicians who condone ICE’s unrestrained brutality. They need to pay a big price next November, if not sooner.

Bill Dunkel

Windham