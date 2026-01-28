College News

Vermont State University of Randolph Center announces the graduates of its Class of 2025. Those local students are:

Suzanne Fontaine of Weston;

Allan Poller of Springfield; and

Brittany Priggen of Londonderry.

Vermont State University also announces the students who earned placement on the President’s List for the fall 2025 semester. This highest academic honor recognizes full-time students who achieved a 4.0 semester grade point average. Those local students to earn this high honor are:

Scott Boucher of Springfield;

Gabe Hill of Springfield;

James Lesko of Ludlow;

Arthur Lowery of Springfield;

Ainsley Merrill of Springfield;

Maggie Parker of Grafton;

Britney Phelps of Springfield;

Maxwell Selden-Johnson of Londonderry and

Amy Wetzel of Londonderry.

The Vermont State University also announces those who earned a spot on the Dean’s List for the fall 2025 semester. To qualify for this academic honor, students must maintain full-time status and achieve a 3.5 or greater semester grade point average. Local honorees are:

Ev Bond of Londonderry;

Dakota Bushey of Springfield;

Megan Carson of Manchester Center;

Linda Cawvey of Springfield;

Katelyn Ferris of Springfield;

Sean Gurdak of Ludlow;

Teolyn Holmes of Athens;

Olivia Howard of Springfield;

Marina Kijak of Londonderry;

Vivian Prouty of Londonderry; and

Patrick Vollmann of Springfield.

Elyse Carola Donaghue of Andover, a senior majoring in mechanical engineering, was named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2025 semester at Clarkson University in Potsdam, N.Y. Dean’s List students must achieve a minimum 3.25 grade-point average and also carry at least 14 credit hours.

Chris Longo of West Townshend has been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2025 semester at the University of Hartford in West Hartford, Conn. The Dean’s List recognizes students achieving superior academic standing. The requirement, with some exceptions, is a grade point average of at least 3.0 and no grade below C.

Linsey Miles of Chester has earned a place on the fall 2025 Dean’s List at Regis College in Weston, Mass. To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher.

The following students have been named to the Dean’s List for achieving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher in the fall 2025 semester at Champlain College in Burlington.