College News

Karissa Trzesiara of Ludlow has earned a place on the Dean’s List for fall 2025 at Vermont State University in Randolph Center. Dean’s List designation is reserved for students who maintain full-time status and a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher.

Caleb Roby of Springfield, a 2022 graduate of Springfield High School who is an athletic training major, has made the Dean’s List for the fall 2025 at the University of New England in Biddeford, Maine. The Dean’s List recognizes full-time matriculating students who have attained a semester grade point average of 3.30 or better and are in good academic standing. Fellow southern Vermonters who also made the list are:

Abriella Hallock of Grafton;

Ariana Cioffi of North Springfield;

Taylor Claflin of Springfield; and

Brenden Flanagan of Windsor.

Olivia Moore of Chester excelled during the fall 2025 semester at Hofstra University in Hempstead, N.Y., achieving a GPA of at least 3.5 to earn a spot on the Dean’s List. Olivia’s major is Sociology.

David Rigney of Springfield, a member of the Class of 2027, has been named to the fall 2025 Dean’s List at Stonehill College in Easton, Mass. To qualify for this honor, undergraduate students must have achieved a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher with a minimum of 12 credits from courses graded with standard letter grades.

Ainerose Souza of Londonderry has been named to the fall 2025 Dean’s List at Roger Williams University, in Bristol, R.I. Full-time students who complete 12 or more credits per semester and earn a grade point average of 3.4 or higher are placed on the Dean’s List that semester.