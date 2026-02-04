Grace Cottage’s online auction starts Feb. 13 Annual fundraiser to help fund primary care clinic
Press release | Feb 04, 2026 | Comments 0
Each year, the Townshend based hospital’s auction includes exotic vacations, Vermont foods, local gift certificates, handcrafted items, jewelry, art and more. Generous local businesses and individuals donate this fantastic array of items. With a wide variety of offerings, there’s something for everyone, whatever your interests or budget.
This year, all proceeds go toward the construction of Grace Cottage’s new primary care clinic building.
You can visit the auction website now to register, browse the selection and plan your bidding. Click here to register so you can hit the ground bidding on Valentine’s Day weekend!
For more information, click here or e-mail info@gracecottage.org.
Filed Under: Business & Personal Finance • Business in Brief
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.