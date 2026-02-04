G

race Cottage Family Health & Hospital’s Cabin Fever Online Auction is a perfect way to bring fun and joy to your winter. You’ll find items that are practical, delectable, delightful and inspirational! Bidding takes place Feb. 13 through 24.

Each year, the Townshend based hospital’s auction includes exotic vacations, Vermont foods, local gift certificates, handcrafted items, jewelry, art and more. Generous local businesses and individuals donate this fantastic array of items. With a wide variety of offerings, there’s something for everyone, whatever your interests or budget.

This year, all proceeds go toward the construction of Grace Cottage’s new primary care clinic building.

You can visit the auction website now to register, browse the selection and plan your bidding. Click here to register so you can hit the ground bidding on Valentine’s Day weekend!

For more information, click here or e-mail info@gracecottage.org.