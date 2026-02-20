Magic Mountain Outing Club to hold Chili Cookoff March 7

The Chili Cook-Off will run from 3-5 pm. Tickets will be on sale at the event and will be used to raise funds for Magic Mountain Ski Patrol for their incredible support at Magic and the MMOC to host future events. Individuals are encouraged to join the event, sample the chilis and vote for their favorites.

