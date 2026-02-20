To the editor: Fierman has proved she will be capable member of Chester Select Board

Lauren Fierman would be an exceptional asset to the Chester Select Board. I have had the privilege of observing her professionalism, leadership, and commitment to our town since she came to Chester about eight years ago.

She served as principal for Green Mountain Union High and, after a short period of time, proved her leadership skills, and became superintendent of Two Rivers Supervisory Union.

In these two positions she demonstrated her ability to problem solve complex situations in the best interest of our students and our school community.

She will bring her experience as a lawyer, teacher, administrator, literacy specialist, parent, business owner, homeowner and community volunteer to this position. Currently, as vice chair of the Chester Housing Commission, she is working to address housing needs, a vital element to sustain our community.

Fierman has committed to work collaboratively and respectfully, as a member of the Select Board to problem-solve and continue to move Chester forward.

Ed Grossman

Chester