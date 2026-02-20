To the editor: Fierman has proved she will be capable member of Chester Select Board
The Chester Telegraph | Feb 20, 2026 | Comments 1
Lauren Fierman would be an exceptional asset to the Chester Select Board. I have had the privilege of observing her professionalism, leadership, and commitment to our town since she came to Chester about eight years ago.
She served as principal for Green Mountain Union High and, after a short period of time, proved her leadership skills, and became superintendent of Two Rivers Supervisory Union.
In these two positions she demonstrated her ability to problem solve complex situations in the best interest of our students and our school community.
She will bring her experience as a lawyer, teacher, administrator, literacy specialist, parent, business owner, homeowner and community volunteer to this position. Currently, as vice chair of the Chester Housing Commission, she is working to address housing needs, a vital element to sustain our community.
Fierman has committed to work collaboratively and respectfully, as a member of the Select Board to problem-solve and continue to move Chester forward.
Ed Grossman
Chester
Filed Under: Commentary • Letters to the Editor
About the Author:
Comments (1)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.
Alas, if I were a Chester resident I would pull the lever for Lauren Fierman, but I live in Weston. I know Lauren from her time as the TRSU superintendent. She is a principled person, an excellent listener and a thoughtful problem solver. She is an exceptional candidate for Select Board, in my opinion.