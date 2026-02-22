To the editor: Some candidates have already proved their commitment to Chester

Good politics starts at home, at the local level. If you are unable to run a campaign in a town of 3,000 souls without besmirching your neighbors, you don’t deserve to run, to take oxygen from those who truly want to serve the community. Your time would be better spent issuing apologies to all those affected by your actions.

Chester voters, the following candidates have proven their commitment to serving our community:

For Select Board: Vote for Arne Jonynas, Tim Roper and Lauren Fierman.

For Green Mountain Unified School District board, one year of an unexpired three year term: Vote Jesse Bailey.

For GMUSD board, three year term: Vote Patricia (Penny) Benelli – only. No need to mark that ballot for a second choice.

Linda Diak

Chester