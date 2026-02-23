Learn about enslaved Revolutionary War soldiers Feb. 28
Cavendish Historical Society, in conjunction with Cavendish Fletcher Community Library, 573 Main St. in Proctorsville, will hold a talk at the library at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 28 about the role of enslaved peoples during the Revolutionary War period. Portions of Ken Burns’ The American Revolution series will be shown, and there will be a discussion about Cavendish’s patriots: Tumbo and Robinson.
This event is free and open to the public and is recommended for those 12 years old and up. In the event of inclement weather, a notice will be posted on the Cavendish Vermont Facebook page. For more information call 802-226-7807 or email margocaulfield@icloud.com
