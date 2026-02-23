Learn about enslaved Revolutionary War soldiers Feb. 28

I

t is estimated that between 5,000 and 8,000 African Americans fought against the British, including Peter Tumbo and Prince Robinson, who settled in Cavendish following the war. However, far more (estimates of 20,000) were Loyalists.

Cavendish Historical Society, in conjunction with Cavendish Fletcher Community Library, 573 Main St. in Proctorsville, will hold a talk at the library at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 28 about the role of enslaved peoples during the Revolutionary War period. Portions of Ken Burns’ The American Revolution series will be shown, and there will be a discussion about Cavendish’s patriots: Tumbo and Robinson.

This event is free and open to the public and is recommended for those 12 years old and up. In the event of inclement weather, a notice will be posted on the Cavendish Vermont Facebook page. For more information call 802-226-7807 or email margocaulfield@icloud.com