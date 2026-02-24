Chase away winter blues with seed starting

W

hile waiting for yet another snowstorm to grace the garden plots with a layer of snow, the Chester Community Greenhouse & Gardens folks say that starting to plan your garden is the best way to chase away the winter blues. The seed catalogs have long since arrived in the mail, and you have likely picked out your favorites.

Starting seeds at home is easy and can save money. You just need a sunny warm spot on a windowsill or table, some seed-starting soil and containers. Snapdragons and pansies are among flower varieties that are good to start indoors because they can tolerate cooler temperatures and can be put out before the danger of a late frost date. Zinnias are another favorite of the community garden; they usually like a four- to six-week head start. Perennials, such as lavender and Echinacea, require a longer time to germinate, making them perfect for starting in February and March.

On the vegetable side of things, peppers and eggplant can be started eight to 10 weeks before the last frost date. Broccoli, cabbage, kale and Brussels sprouts start five to seven weeks before last frost, and tomatoes can be started six to eight weeks before frost.

There are several ways to start your seeds indoors, but it is most important to have good light so the plants will not get too leggy. A great way to upcycle your plastic salad greens containers is to fill them with potting soil, sow your seeds and pop the cover closed to make a perfect moist mini- greenhouse for seed germination. As the plants get bigger, you can transplant them if needed.

The Chester Community Greenhouse & Gardens has several plots that are devoted to growing vegetables for the local food shelf, and there are still plots available for Chester residents. Scholarships are also available. The garden season will be here before you know it.