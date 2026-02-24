To the editor: Vote for Bailey for GMUSD board

Dear Chester Voters,

I’m writing to support Jesse Bailey for the one-year unexpired term on the Green Mountain Union School District board. I’ve known Jesse for several years, and have always admired his clear thinking and his willingness to express his beliefs clearly and openly. He understands both the importance of keeping politics out of education and of the role of active teachers in creating an effective school environment.

To the Chester community’s concerns about both of these, he adds his feelings about the ongoing issue of bullying at the high school. Not only, however, is he concerned about this issue, but his willingness to listen to a variety of points of view and to think clearly about complex issues would serve the GMUSD schools and the school board itself well.

I highly recommend Jesse for this school board position.

Sincerely,

Nick Boke

Chester