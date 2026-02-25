Q&A: Spaulding, Roper, Mancuso and Fierman compete for two Select Board seats

T

he Chester Select Board is made up of five members voted at large — three are three-year terms, which are elected on a staggered, and two are one-year terms, which are, of course, voted on every year.

Those two one-year seats are currently held by Tim Roper, who is seeking reelection and Ariana Knapp, who is not. The other three candidates are Kelly Spaulding, Steve Mancuso and Lauren Fierman.

You’ll find their names on the ballot when you either vote early at the Town Office in Chester Town Hall until 4 p.m. on Monday, March 2, or at the polls from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3, at Chester Town Hall, 556 Elm St.

We asked all the Select Board candidates the same questions, except Jerry Ucci, who was given an added question because he is running for two offices. We also asked each to limit each reply to 250 words.

1. Give our readers a short biography of yourself. You can include your background, education, accomplishments, family life and goals.

LAUREN FIERMAN: As a child, I spent several summers at Camp Betsey Cox in Pittsford (still there and going strong). As a result, I knew Vermont was the best place on earth and where I imagined my adult self would live happily ever after. It took a few decades, but that dream finally came true. In 2018, I moved to Chester to become the principal of GMUHS and then, in 2020, the Superintendent for the TRSU.

In my pre-Vermont life, I lived in multiple states (as well as England).

I have been a lawyer, an administrative law judge in Texas (both my children – who now live in Vermont – were born in Austin), the owner/manager of a horse farm (in Wisconsin), as well as an English teacher and school administrator (in several states). I have experience with organizational boards, public and private, and with managing budgets. I created and ran my own business and know those challenges well.

Parallel to my work life, I embrace the “Service Above Self” message of the Rotary, am the vice chair of the Chester Housing Commission, and serve as the treasurer for the First Universalist Parish of Chester. (We’ve just started a community sing a long there on the first Thursday of each month – come make a Joyful Noise with us!). Teaching and being of service has been the through line for my life. It’s been a grand adventure, and I will happily share more than 250 words worth of details – just ask!

STEVE MANCUSO: I’m a tradesman that started his own biz in Bellows falls, then in Chester, aka Chester electric inc.

I built a farm in Chester , raised my kids here, and am semi-retired here now. I’ve served 30 years first as a FF & hazmat team in BF, and mostly as an EMT-A in Chester. This only relates to serving you as selectman via having prior experience making sense of chaos, which if elected will be what I’ll be walking into, fiscal triage being on the table.

My goal for Chester is prosperity for anyone living or wanting to live here, for which there are no easy answers, so think hard road and long game, not feel good bandaids.

TIM ROPER: I’ve lived in Chester for nearly thirty-five years and have stayed actively involved in the community for much of that time. Both of our children attended Chester schools from kindergarten through graduation. During the 1990s and 2000s, I coached youth sports and even took on the often-thankless role of referee. Today, I’m proud that both of our adult children are self-sufficient and happily living in Vermont, one right here in Chester. Their future is one reason I care deeply about the long-term wellbeing of our town.

My wife and I will celebrate our 37th anniversary just days after Town Meeting. A lasting marriage requires compromise, commitment, determination, empathy, and a willingness to do whatever it takes. I believe those same qualities are essential in local government.

I was raised by a single mother who returned to college after my father left. She earned her teaching degree and spent more than thirty years teaching high school history and government while supporting my sister and me. From her, I learned that perseverance and hard work can overcome significant obstacles, though not without sacrifice. I also learned the importance of community and safety nets. Sometimes family, friends, and neighbors make the difference between hardship and stability. That belief continues to shape my perspective and my commitment to serving Chester thoughtfully and responsibly.

KELLY SPAULDING: Hello Chester Residents,

My name is Kelly Spaulding and I am running for a one-year seat on the Chester Select Board. I retired from teaching high school a couple years ago with 33 years in education and I currently do the bookkeeping for our Family Business that has been in Chester since the 50’s. I have also had many years of experience in the service industry, Respite Care, Case management; I put myself through college while working as much as possible.

While teaching, I was Co-Coordinator of the Bellows Falls H.S. Freshman Academy for close to 20 years, coordinated Summer School and Extra Help Programs, and was a member of the Teacher Negotiations Team for two cycles at WNESU. I have had to make many recommendations and decisions based on research and data. As I said, I am now retired, my kids are grown up and I thought this was a good time to get involved and give back to my community.

I do have experience of listening to many sides of a situation and trying to think outside the box to arrive at decisions that have taken all sides into consideration. Hopefully, I would be a good fit as a member of the Chester Select Board.

2. What prompted you to run for election or re-election to the Chester Select Board? And what talents/abilities would you bring to the office that are unique?

STEVE MANCUSO: Because I’m seeing a community die one business at a time along with our local economy. Further, there is nothing unique about me , I am simply another middle class worker ant trying tomake ends meet in Chester.

The only ‘ability’ I might be able to claim is trying to get the community involved. I started the Chester Business Coalition in an attempt to have us all work with the municipality due to the exodus of businesses leaving, so consider yourself along for the ride because I’m simply looking for another position to do this from.

TIM ROPER: I care deeply about our town and want to do what I can to help keep it running and planning for the future. When I was elected to my first term in March 2024, I knew there would be a learning curve in fully understanding the business of running the town. While I was able to contribute immediately to discussions on new initiatives and problem-solving, it took time to become fully comfortable with the budgeting process and operational details. After two years of service, I feel I’m now fully up to speed and would like to continue putting that experience to work for Chester’s citizens.

My background in business and my varied work history allow me to view issues from multiple perspectives. I’m comfortable analyzing problems, weighing competing priorities, and working toward sensible and balanced solutions.

In addition, I served nearly seven years on Chester’s Planning Commission. That experience gave me valuable insight into the long-term planning, regulatory considerations, and behind-the-scenes work that keeps our town functioning smoothly.

Together, this experience puts me in position to serve effectively and thoughtfully, and I am committed to supporting the needs and values of our community.

KELLY SPAULDING: I believe, like others, that I was so wrapped up in providing for my family, supporting my kids in their endeavors and pouring endless hours into my profession and my students that I just didn’t have time for anything else. I admit that I have not paid as much attention to local and state government as I should have.

I would like the town to put what they do well out there for people to see. There is a lot of work in the town that goes on behind the scenes that could use some good public relations like grants, funding, and projects to name a few. Putting info out in small chunks-short snippets would allow busy people to keep up. The meeting recordings and website are a great resource but most people just don’t have the time to attend a meeting or even watch the recordings. Highlighting the town departments and what they do may be a good start.

As I have stated, I have always had to make many decisions based on real data and have used it daily in my professional, personal, and business life. I feel I would bring that expertise as well as looking at all sides of a situation and asking pertinent questions. I am a respectful group member and can agree to disagree.

LAUREN FIERMAN: I was happily retired, working behind the scenes to be of community service, when the Chester Democrats approached. I was hesitant, to say the least. I said yes because local government work is vital, and my perspective (loving Chester with extensive experience outside Chester) is valuable when we must bring in new residents and new business.

I have friends and family truly terrified by what is happening in our country. While the selectboard seldom decides matters directly connected to those frightening things, every board member ultimately makes every decision based on their values. The same values that guide our support for or against national level actions guide our local decision-making.

So you should know how I feel about both national and local issues.

I am an Independent who happily accepts the support of the local Democrats. They are fully aware that, while I lean left, I don’t march lockstep with any party line. I find the actions of our current national leadership unacceptable and beyond distasteful. I also believe that America is the best country in the world. I am a flag-waving, pledge-reciting patriot. I believe in the Constitution of the United States and will always act to support it and the rule of law.

My liberal friends think I am too conservative; my conservative friends (yes, I have those) think I am too liberal. Everyone who knows me knows I consider all the facts (actual facts, not alternative facts) before deciding what to support.

3. What issues/subjects would you like to concentrate on and what impact(s) do you hope to have on those issues?

TIM ROPER: Housing is a top priority because it connects directly to high taxes, declining school enrollment, and workforce shortages. Expanding housing options would grow the grand list, spreading costs across more taxpayers and easing the burden on individuals. It would also help younger families afford to live in Chester, strengthening school enrollment and lowering per-pupil costs. At the same time, more housing increases the available workforce, supporting existing businesses and making Chester more attractive to new ones.

Business development is equally important. Chester is a vibrant, engaged community with tremendous potential to attract new enterprises. The newly formed Chester Economic Development Commission is a dynamic group of experienced volunteers, and I’m committed to supporting its efforts to bring sustainable growth and opportunity to our town.

Infrastructure must keep pace with these goals. Ongoing maintenance and targeted improvements are essential, particularly planned upgrades to our wastewater system. Increasing capacity and improving efficiency will support new housing and business development while protecting taxpayers’ investment in municipal systems.

With my business background and experience in town government, I’m in a good position to help move these initiatives forward in a thoughtful and fiscally responsible way that helps Chester for the long term.

KELLY SPAULDING: I am not running for a Select Board seat with a pre-conceived agenda. I would like to listen and learn how town government works, how each department functions, what each board is responsible for, and how the people involved work together for Chester. I am a big picture person and like to see how things connect. I am committed to do the research of issues that are brought to our attention.

I don’t feel I have any leanings, judgments, or recommendations at this point on current issues without knowing the complete picture. That being said, I have had to reevaluate both personal and business finances; what services do we really need? Insurances have gone crazy in pricing – how can we cut those costs- increase deductibles-cut coverage?? Affordability in general has been a problem for almost everyone for quite a few years now. I would like to look at the budget and see if it is right sized for the town’s needs and if there any ways that it could be more efficient. We have to estimate as realistically as possible but also realize that there are going to be emergency expenses and unforeseen circumstances. I would like to see a small fund set aside for those such emergencies.

LAUREN FIERMAN: One of the primary issues I hope to target is housing – which I’ll discuss further in Question 5. On other fronts, I’d like to see us focus on some infrastructure issues as well. We need to bring in new business to help spread the costs of providing excellent services to community members – when most triggers for the high costs come from sources far beyond our local control. Chester cannot lower health care costs or the price of eggs. We must pay at least the going rate for the good people who provide our public services, including our town hall staff and police. A town with usable sidewalks, well maintained roads, and strong support for communication will attract and keep new businesses and new residents much better than a town that has fallen behind. Our excellent town manager and staff have done wonderful work already in this regard; I hope to help that trend continue.

STEVE MANCUSO: Negative growth vs. local policies restraining a more positive growth.

4. Class 4 roads, which are owned by the town, have been a hot issue in Chester over the past year. How should the town manage this controversial issue, which pits private property owners with recreational users? Consider assessments, compensation, maintenance and public and private uses.

KELLY SPAULDING: I would need to be more familiar with the Town Road and Bridge standards policy and Class 4 Roads policy documents and any maps and documentation. I would also need to get up to speed on any testimony and documents that have been filed with the town along with any recommendations from the town lawyer and pending litigation.

The first question I would ask as a citizen would be as things stand right now if someone was to get hurt on any of those patches of land what would be the process, who is liable, and how would it be handled. I would also want to know historical significance, what recreation occurs using these roads, and if there are ways to work out issues on a case-by-case basis that result for a win-win for all involved.

LAUREN FIERMAN: This is a complex issue, and a full discussion would go beyond the space available here. I agree with the current selectboard that the written policy being worked on by the attorney needs to be completed before any decision about a specific property is made. I agree that these ancient roads are a valuable town resource.

I also believe that private owners should not have to tolerate bad behavior from people accessing those roads. In the past, I have lived on property that had public easements. When everyone plays nicely, it all works well. Going forward, having a policy that specifies how conflicts will be decided, including how assessments and maintenance will be handled, can eliminate some fuss. There are multiple options available for compromise, all dependent on having a clear policy in place. In short, let the attorney do the work first.

STEVE MANCUSO: C4 roads are just one piece of a bigger pix where the municipality has outgrown it’s grand list.

Let’s not be myopic about the issue here please. The less service/increase tax scenario has also extended itself to bridges in the past, with future cuts being considered. That the municipality has been looking for revenue to take up the slack while simultaneously stifling

growth is counter productive.

TIM ROPER: Class 4 roads have existed in Chester for more than a century and were rarely controversial until the Select Board began developing a formal management policy. Aside from the state-mandated inventory in 2014–2015, when some roads were discontinued for reasons that remain unclear to me, these roads have long simply been part of our town’s landscape and history.

As our climate changes, we must think long-term. Roads that follow rivers may someday become impractical to maintain, and the historic routes could potentially provide important connectivity between different parts of Chester. If that need arises, future residents will be grateful that we preserved these public assets rather than giving them up.

I recognize that this issue creates tension between adjacent landowners and recreational users. The town should manage Class 4 roads thoughtfully, clearly defining public and private rights and working to minimize conflicts. Usage expectations should be clear and pertinent to each individual road.

Ultimately, these roads belong to the citizens of Chester, today and in the future. I will always listen carefully to all perspectives, but it would take a compelling, town-wide benefit for me to support discontinuing a public right-of-way. These roads do not “run over” private land; rather, private property abuts these long-established public corridors.

5. The town has undertaken the task of exploring housing development at a time when the affordable housing crunch is a nationwide crisis. What is town government’s proper role in local economic development including development of housing and businesses? And how can it actually help without being a burden on current property taxpayers?

LAUREN FIERMAN: This is one of the biggest issues facing Chester (and too many other places). The Housing Commission provides a way for the town to look in detail at options for providing much needed solutions. I agree with those on the Commission that the role of the town is to create the space for development, not to perform the development itself.

We are on a path to support potential development of several sites that can provide cost-controlled options for people who live and work in Chester. The 1% local option tax, which will be paid primarily by visitors to the town, will help fund some action without placing the burden on property taxpayers. All of our costs, especially housing, have risen dramatically and are just too high. People who have lived in this town for generations are being priced out. Cutting expenses can’t happen without cutting services. Our town staff works to keep expenses as low as possible.

The best solution is to bring in more people to share the cost. Bring in more business, bring in more people to work and spend in those businesses and provide more support to the town. None of that can happen without housing that is priced so that people working and living in Chester can afford it. I have served on the housing commission for the last year and half and will continue to support the work on creating appropriately priced housing.

STEVE MANCUSO: The state has, yet again, legislated our tax $$$ to address the symptom , not the disease. Subsidizing more homes does not address the local economy , but we can revise our local anti-biz policies toward attracting business to Chester which will.

Inviting business into Chester’s empty buildings costs us only our time, and comes back two fold.

TIM ROPER: Chester, under the leadership of our Town Manager and current Select Board, has been proactive in addressing both housing and business development. The Chester Housing Commission, formed two years ago, has made good progress in identifying practical options for encouraging new housing construction in the coming years.

Town government’s role in economic development should be to remove barriers, plan responsibly, and make strategic investments that support growth without overburdening taxpayers. If approved, revenue from the proposed 1% local option tax on rooms, meals, and served alcohol would be dedicated to housing-related initiatives, such as market studies, engineering, and infrastructure improvements, rather than relying solely on property taxes. This approach means that visitors will help fund projects that benefit our broader community.

The central challenge is cost. Construction expenses have risen to the point that speculative building of starter homes or workforce apartments is generally not financially viable. As a result, most recent construction has been high-end custom homes, which do little to address affordability.

The ripple effects of limited housing are significant. Employers struggle to find workers because employees can’t find places to live. Property taxes rise as inflation increases municipal and school costs and without new homes added to the grand list, those increased costs are spread across the same number of taxpayers. Retirees wanting to downsize often have no suitable options, limiting turnover that would otherwise free up homes for younger families.

Thoughtful, targeted action can and will strengthen Chester’s economy while benefiting taxpayers and employers.

KELLY SPAULDING: We do have a brand-new Economic Development Committee which looks like it is off to a productive start. We also have a recently established Housing Committee. Both have been staffed with stakeholders willing to do the work and bring their expertise to advise Chester. I hope they will be digging into local data and surveying Chester residents to get a local perspective as to where most people stand on the town going forward.

The town is updating the town plan and basing it on as much local data and input as we can is a must. Valuation of the services we offer and how they impact our community as a whole must be taken into account. There are many issues that are hitting families and businesses. We need to find the right balance between allowing business growth and property rights without being tied up in regulations.

With Chester’s aging population, more Accessory dwelling units with appropriate levels of administrative hoops would help lessen taxpayer burden while also helping to house people seeking work in Chester and new families wanting to settle in our area.

Not that long ago the vision by some in Chester was to increase the business in the town center and limit business outside of that. I believe that vision was short sighted and has limited our growth as a town.

6. Should there be restrictions or permitting on the use of the public property (e.g. the Green) for political demonstrations? If so, what should those be?

STEVE MANCUSO: I support the exercising of our First Amendment rights. On the green, all I would insist on for restrictions are traffic control, parking, availability of police and EMS, sanitary facilities, that protesters pay their way and clean up after themselves, and above all not be an impediment to local businesses.

TIM ROPER: The Select Board will be discussing a policy governing the use of all town-owned property, not just the Green. Because public spaces are, by definition, intended for public use, any policy should focus on practical considerations such as safety, security, cleanup, and event scheduling.

I believe the town’s role is to ensure that activities are conducted responsibly and without creating conflicts or hazards, and not limiting lawful expression. Clear guidelines can help protect both participants and the broader community while ensuring that shared spaces remain accessible and well maintained.

I will not support any language that would restrict or limit the public’s right to use the Green or other town facilities for lawful gatherings, including political demonstrations. These spaces belong to the citizens of Chester, and policies should reflect that principle while promoting order and fairness for all users.

KELLY SPAULDING: Discussion should be initiated on uses of public property in Chester in general, as I understand that we currently do not have policies for management of those spaces. As for the Green, any use should have to take into account time and length of event and use of town resources such as bathroom access, trash, traffic flow and interruption, police and highway department involvement, as well as disruptions to local business. Consideration should also look into if such events are recurring.

LAUREN FIERMAN: In my classroom, I used to tell students that being a good American can be difficult because it requires that we support the right of people to make public statements of opinions other than our own, sometimes opinions we find foolish, difficult to understand or just plain horrifying. It is a bedrock part of our Constitution and part of what makes America truly great. You have the absolute right to head to the town square and, along with like-minded folk, voice your fears about climate change or your dislike of government leaders – or to state your belief that climate change is a hoax and that your government leaders are wonderful. You should be able to be as respectful or disrespectful as you please – as long as you are not violent – and to gather and speak without fear of harassment or violence from either your fellow citizens or government employees.

I can see the value to the town of having knowledge of a planned gathering of several hundred people. However, our laws already prohibit people from standing in the road, from being violent, from damaging public property. I do not currently see the need for additional government action.

That said, the job of the selectboard is to act in the best interest of all residents. I would like to hear from those who favor a permit process and am completely available to be shown how it would make things better.