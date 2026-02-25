Q&A: Ucci challenging incumbent Jonynas for three-year Select Board seat

T

he Chester Select Board is made up of five members voted at large — three are three-year terms, which are elected on a staggered, and two are one-year terms, which are, of course, voted on every year.

This year, incumbent Arne Jonynas, who holds a three-year term, is being challenged by Jerry Ucci.

You’ll find their names on the ballot when you either vote early at the Town Office in Chester Town Hall until 4 p.m. on Monday, March 2, or at the polls from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3, at Chester Town Hall, 556 Elm St.

We asked all the Select Board candidates the same questions, except Jerry Ucci, who was given an added question since he is running for two offices. We also asked each to limit each reply to 250 words.

1. Give your readers a short biography of yourself. You can include your background, education, accomplishments, family life, and goals.

ARNE JONYNAS: I am running for the three-year term on the Chester Selectboard. As a bit of background about myself, I have been a member of this community for over 40 years, and my wife and I raised a family in this town, with our four children educated in our public schools. I have been a Select Board member since 2012.

Besides running a plumbing and heating business for over 30 years, I worked for 3 years for the Town of Windham Highway Department, doing all of the things that maintain town roads and bridges. I also spent many years as an inner city police officer, and both of these experiences are helpful when understanding the workings of our own town’s departments.

Over the years I have been a member of the Chester Chamber of Commerce and the Chester Innkeepers Association. I was on the CAES Board for many years and then on the GMUHS board. I also went to Camp Keewaydin as a counselor for several years. I am a member of the Chester Conservation Committee, a group which promotes outdoor recreation and the environment. I am also a member of Upstairs at the Town Hall, a small group bringing music and cultural events to our town.

I am invested in this town, and I am devoted to serving it. I’m hoping to continue working on all of the matters that are important to us all. I think I have demonstrated integrity, sound judgment, and a deep commitment to the townspeople.

JERRY UCCI: I’m a lifelong Vermonter and have proudly called Chester home for over 20 years. My wife and I met at Green Mountain Union High School, and we’re both proud alumni. We’ve been together 17 years, married for 11, and are raising our two kids, a seven-year-old son and a five-year-old daughter right here in the same community that raised us. They’re the lights of our lives and the reason I care so deeply about our town and schools.

Sixteen years ago, we started our small business, Landscape Solutions, here in Chester. We built it from the ground up through hard work, long hours, and a commitment to doing right by people in our community. We’re also local landlords and understand firsthand the pressures

families are facing.

Before focusing full time on our business, I spent nearly 14 years as head of property management for a 600-unit real estate portfolio, where budgeting, problem solving, and accountability were part of everyday life.

At the end of the day, I’m a husband, a father, and a small business owner who wants to keep raising my family in Chester and help ensure our community stays strong and sustainable.

2. What prompted you to run for election or reelection? What talents and abilities would you bring to the office that are unique?

JERRY UCCI: I decided to run because Chester’s future success directly affects my family’s future. The reality is, if taxes and costs continue to rise at the pace they have, families like mine and many others will eventually be priced out. That’s not about taking sides. It’s just math. As long as I’m here, I want to do everything I can to help keep Chester affordable and sustainable for the people who already live and work here.

I also think it’s important for people from my generation to step up. We can respect the work that’s been done, and understand that every town can benefit from fresh ideas and new energy at the same time. That’s healthy for a community.

As a small business owner, I work with budgets, payroll, contracts, and long-term planning every single day. Before that, I managed a large property portfolio where being careful with money wasn’t optional it was part of the job. And when things get tough, I stay steady.

Running a business and working with people teaches you fast that blowing up or getting emotional doesn’t fix anything. Sitting down, listening, and finding common ground does. Nothing changes if we just sit back. It changes when we step up and get involved

ARNE JONYNAS:I am running for reelection to the Chester Selectboard because I believe I have a lot to offer to the position. Having been on the board for 14 years, I bring extensive experience and knowledge that are very important in addressing ongoing and future challenges.

I have learned to listen, engage respectfully with differing viewpoints, and make informed decisions, always with the mindset of doing what is best for the town. I have always led a busy life and now, in retirement, it is no different. I have the time and commitment to work for our residents. In my experiences, in life and in work, I have continually tried to grow into a better person, and I will apply these qualities to making thoughtful, considerate decisions about Chester’s future.

3. What issues/subjects would you like to concentrate on and what impacts do you hope to have on these issues?

ARNE JONYNAS:I think it is always important to reevaluate the town’s finances and services each year when the budget process is taking place. We live in a relatively small community of just over 3,000 people, but we offer so many services and opportunities that most towns our size do not.

This coming year, the Selectboard will be doing a deep dive into all of the workings of town government and expenses. I feel community input and involvement in this endeavor would be essential to reevaluate our priorities, expenses, and services. There will be many questions to ask and explore, and I hope our community will be heavily involved in these important discussions.

JERRY UCCI: I want to focus on taxes, affordability, housing, economic growth, transparency, and stronger community involvement. Property taxes and cost of living are straining families. Taxpayers deserve a clear understanding of what services are provided, what they cost, and what changes would mean. Transparency builds trust.

Housing is a must. Limited supply affects families and employers alike. We need responsible development that protects Chester’s character while expanding opportunity. Business growth must happen alongside housing. Jobs and homes go together.

I also want better communication and outreach, maybe updating our town plan with community input and improving how the town shares information, whether through the website or social media.

The goal is practical leadership that keeps Chester affordable, informed, and moving forward together.

4. Class 4 roads, which are owned by the town, have been a hot issue in Chester over the past year. How should the town manage this controversial issue, which pits private owners with recreational users.

JERRY UCCI: This has become a heated issue because folks on both sides care a lot. Property owners are worried about privacy, liability, and what happens in their own backyards. Recreational users care about access and long-standing use. I understand why both sides feel strongly.

I’ve been following it, but I’ll be upfront I don’t know enough yet to pretend I’ve got it all figured out. If I’m elected, getting up to speed on this will be a priority. I’d want to sit down, hear directly from the people affected, and understand exactly what the legal and financial realities are for both sides before making a decision.

Every Class 4 road is different, and I don’t think one blanket solution fixes everything. What weneed is real conversations and a willingness to look at each situation carefully.

ARNE JONYNAS: Class 4 roads, and all of Chester’s roads, are an extremely important asset to the town. Most have been in existence for hundreds of years, and they have a history of varying use through time. They offer access to parts of Chester that are steeped in beauty and history. Our Class 4 roads are mentioned in our Town Plan as important assets to the community.

The town is preparing a policy that will help deal with this issue and address the concerns of all stakeholders. Each road is different and should be discussed as a separate entity. No “one size fits all” should be applied. Input of all stakeholders should be taken into consideration before any decisions are made.

That being said, I believe there should be extremely compelling reasons before any discontinuance of a road is granted. A discontinuance is permanent. It not only affects our town today, but removes any future options. We, as a Selectboard, are the stewards of town assets, roads, buildings and land, and what we do now could affect generations to come after us.

Relinquishing ownership must be done only after careful consideration and the implications they present for today and the future. It is a decision not to be taken hastily or lightly.

5. The town has undertaken the task of exploring housing development at a time when the affordable housing crunch is a nationwide crisis. What is the town government’s proper role in local economic development including development of housing and businesses? And how can it actually help without being a burden on current property taxpayers?

ARNE JONYNAS:Housing affordability and availability is an important issue in Chester and also the rest of the country. The Selectboard has formed a Housing Commission to support the production of and increase of opportunities for families and individuals to access homes in Chester. Article 7 on this year’s Town Warning seeks a 1% local options tax on rooms, meals, and consumed alcohol for 10 years to help finance the housing reserve fund. This will help the Housing Commission to achieve positive goals and outcomes for our residents. The fund would be used for financing matching grants, studies, infrastructure work, and other expenses that might arise.

Another item that will help to ease the housing shortage are recent changes that the Selectboard has made to our local zoning regulations. These include the loosening of set-back restrictions to buildings, lot sizes, density, and construction of ADUs (accessory dwelling units). For instance, making it easier to add an in-law apartment to a residence will help spur small development. Another tool to help Chester grow and to help development is the formation of the Chester Economic Development Committee. They will be working to attract businesses, increase jobs, and add to our grand list. A growing grand list would ease the tax burden for all.

It can be difficult to address problems exacerbated by systemic issues on a larger scale, but Chester is doing what it can at a local level.

JERRY UCCI: I think the town’s job isn’t to control growth it’s to set the table for it and make sure it makes sense for the people who already live here. We’ve started looking at zoning changes to make housing easier, and that’s a step in the right direction. But we also need to make sure we’re creating housing options for the families who are already here; our kids, our workforce, the people who grew up here that want to stay.

Housing and jobs have to go hand in hand. We can’t just move people here if there aren’t solid jobs to support them. It has to be balanced.

The town can help by cutting unnecessary red tape, making the permitting process clearer, and being open to smart incentives that attract both housing and business. At the same time, we need to keep asking residents what they want and what they’re comfortable with. This is their town.

6. Should there be restrictions or permitting on the use of public property (e.g. the Green) for political demonstrations? If so, what should those be?

JERRY UCCI:I believe in the Constitution. People have the right to peacefully protest, and I’m not going to stand in the way of that. The town green belongs to the public. If folks want to gather and speak their minds, that’s their right.

But rights go both ways. If you’re going to use that space, you’ve got to respect the people around you, the businesses, the homeowners, the families just trying to go about their day. You can stand up for what you believe in without making life harder for your neighbors.

I don’t think we need a pile of rules. Keep it peaceful. Keep it lawful. Clean up after yourselves. Treat people with respect. If something needs to be coordinated for safety or scheduling, it should be handled the same way for everyone, no matter what side they’re on.

At the end of the day, this is a small town. We should be able to protect free speech and still treat each other like neighbors.

ARNE JONYNAS:The First Amendment of the United States Constitution is very clear. “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion or prohibiting the free exercise thereof or abridging the freedom of speech or the press or the right of the people peaceably to assemble and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.”

Town centers, greens, and common public lands have been historically used by citizens throughout our country’s history to peaceably assemble. I believe that before either restrictions or requiring permits for the use of public property is enacted that there should be a robust discussion of what we are trying to accomplish. Whatever the outcome, we need to make sure that we are not opening up the town to lawsuits and expensive litigation. One area I feel is valid to discuss is public safety. How we approach that is important, but without restricting people’s rights.

The Selectboard will be addressing this issue in the near future, and I look forward to hearing people’s thoughts.

7: It is unusual for a candidate to run for more than one office at a time. How do you plan to handle the workload if elected to both school board and select board?

JERRY UCCI: I wouldn’t put my name on the ballot for both seats if I wasn’t prepared to do the work. That’s just not how I operate. When I commit to something, I’m all in.

I own and run a business and have a family, so balancing responsibilities and managing my time is something I do every single day. I’m used to long hours and making sure things get done. I actually do well when there’s a lot on my plate I stay focused, steady, and organized.

Pressure doesn’t rattle me; it pushes me to step up.

I also believe there’s real value in having someone serve on both boards. The schools are the backbone of a strong small town. Having one person who understands what’s happening on both sides can help keep things connected and moving in the same direction.

If I’m elected to both, I’ll manage my time responsibly, show up prepared, and give both roles the attention they deserve. I’m honored to be considered for these positions.