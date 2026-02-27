To the editor: Chester Dems do not comment on private conduct of candidates

Information regarding personal conduct of Jesse Bailey, candidate for the Green Mountain Unified School District Board has come to the attention of the Chester Town Democratic Committee.

The position of the CTDC is not to engage in public comment regarding the personal, private behavior of candidates. This is now in the hands of the Chester voters.

Chester Town Executive Committee of

the Chester Town Democratic Committee

Heather Chase

Robert Nied

Anne Henshaw

Lise Duncan

Nena Nanfeldt